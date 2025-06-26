Wrestling Open “Episode 182” results (6/26): Vetter’s review of TJ Crawford and Love Doug vs. Steven Stetson and Danny Miles, Jose Zamora vs. Pedro Dones, Joseph Alexander vs. Oxx Adams

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, ROH, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Wrestling Open “Episode 182”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

June 26, 2025, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at Electric Haze

Paul Crockett, referee Scott Robinson, and Brother Greatness provided commentary over the course of the show. Again, this new location is a bit smaller and a bit darker than their old venue. Attendance was 200-250.

1. Liviyah vs. Nat Castle in a spotlight match. I’ve seen Nat in Create A Pro; I think this is her WO debut. Liviyah has dyed her blonde hair and it’s now brown. Ref Robinson and Brother Greatness provided commentary on this one. BG noted Castle’s CAP background. Liviyah is taller, and she hit a shoulder block and a dropkick. Castle hit a neckbreaker out of the corner, then a Facewash in the corner at 2:00, then a running buttbump for a nearfall. She tied up Liviyah on the mat, then she hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. Castle threw a temper tantrum on the mat. Liviyah nailed a Mafia Kick and a clothesline, then a leaping shoulder tackle. She hit the Eye of the Hurricane (inverted DDT) for the pin. Solid opener.

Liviyah defeated Nat Castle at 4:42.

* The main show opened with footage of the DJ Powers and Sammy Diaz feud. Crockett took over on commentary here.

2. Georgio Lawrence vs. Sammy Diaz (w/Brother Greatness). No sign of DJ Powers with him. An intense lockup to open, and Diaz hit a huracanrana, a dropkick, and a slingshot senton for a nearfall at 1:30. He hit a standing moonsault. Lawrence hit some roundhouse kicks to the chest, and he grounded Diaz, then he whipped Sammy into a corner. Diaz finally hit a Pele Kick at 6:00. He set up for the Cradle Shock, but Lawrence escaped. Diaz hit an OsCutter for a nearfall. Lawrence hit some more kicks.

Diaz hit a brainbuster at 8:00, and they were both down. Diaz hit a frogsplash, and we were warned that there were 90 seconds left in the time limit. Lawrence rolled to the floor to try and escape, but Diaz pushed him back in. Diaz missed a Swanton Bomb, and Lawrence ducked to the floor. Diaz again threw him back in, but Lawrence went back to the floor to run out the clock. They got back in the ring, and Diaz got a rollup for a nearfall, but Lawrence ran away as the time limit expired.

Georgio Lawrence vs. Sammy Diaz went to a time-limit draw at 10:00 even.

* Brother Greatness got in the ring and demanded Diaz return. BG wants to know why Diaz isn’t getting along with Mani Ariez. Diaz said the last person he trusted was Lucas Chase, but Lucas stabbed them in the back, and he’s the reason the Church of Greatness disbanded. He said he’ll never trust anyone again. Crockett said he doesn’t blame Diaz for feeling that way.

* A video package aired of the five members of Big Business beating up opponents. Notable is the video doesn’t show the rift between TJ Crawford and Victor Chase from Monday’s show in Rhode Island…

3. “Wonderboy” Brian Morris vs. “Handyman” Jake Gray. Morris had a good showing in his debut last week; he’s the stereotypical Jersey Meathead, and he jawed at the crowd as he made his way to the ring. They locked up, and Morris has a size advantage, although they are roughly the same height. Gray wrenched and twisted the left arm. Morris hit some kicks and stomps in the corner and kept Gray grounded. Gray hit a DDT, and they were both down at 5:30. Gray hit a shotgun dropkick, but Morris blocked a Sliced Bread. Morris immediately got a rollup with a handful of tights for the cheap pin. Crockett inexplicably thought it was an upset for the established indy vet to lose to a rookie.

Brian Morris defeated Jake Gray at 6:03.

On Monday’s show, matches include Davienne vs. Liviyah and the semifinals of the Von Erich Six-Man Tag Team Classic.

4. Brett Mettro vs. Erik Chacha. Newly-turned heel Mettro got plenty of boos. Basic reversals early on, and Mettero hit a Pounce that sent Erik flying across the ring. Mettro hit a standing powerbomb at 2:00. He hit a senton and was in charge. He applied a bear hug at 4:30. Erik hit a headscissors takedown and some flying forearms in the corner. Chacha hit a guillotine leg drop. Mettro caught him coming off the ropes and hit a Mark Henry-style World’s Strongest Slam for the pin. Solid match.

Brett Mettro defeated Erik Chacha at 5:56.

* Brad Baylor came to the ring with his Wrestling Open Tag Team Title belt around his waist. Ricky Smokes was not with him. Baylor said Milo Mirra tried to embarrass him the other week, but he’ll embarrass Milo tonight. Milo is the dork who uses the Pogo Stick to bounce his way to the ring.

5. Brad Baylor vs. Milo Mirra. Brad knocked him down with a shoulder tackle; Milo hit his own shoulder tackle, then some armdrags and a back suplex. Brad hit a spinebuster for a nearfall at 2:30, and he kept Mirra grounded. Mira hit a clothesline and some kicks. He hit an impressive second-rope Blockbuster for a nearfall at 5:00, then a German Suplex. Milo got on his stupid Pogo Stick, bounced into the ring to hit a flying crossbody block, and got a nearfall. He missed a second-rope corkscrew splash. Baylor immediately hit a twisting suplex for the pin. Good action; Milo needs to ditch the Pogo Stick — it is such a crutch, limiting his growth.

Brad Baylor defeated Milo Mirra at 6:38.

6. Joseph “A-Game” Alexander vs. Oxx Adams in the Discovery Gauntlet. Again, the winner automatically will compete next week; there is no announced end date to this gauntlet. My first time seeing 26-year-old Oxx, and Crockett said he’s about seven feet tall. He has a crew cut and tattoos all over his body. He’s thick too; he certainly passes ‘the airport test.’ A-Game hit a running dropkick at the bell. Oxx swatted him away. A-Game tried some chops. Oxx hit a sit-out powerbomb, then he hip-tossed A-Game across the ring.

Oxx is impressive. I just pulled up his cagematch.net bio and he’s listed at 374 pounds; that may be a bit exaggerated but not by much. He also has just 25 matches total entering this one. Oxx hit a backbreaker over his knee at 3:00. Oxx hit some clubbing blows to the back, then a Black Hole Slam for a believable nearfall at 5:30; I thought that was it. Oxx charged — A-Game moved — and Oxx crashed shoulder-first in the corner. A-Game hit a dropkick and a running knee. He hit another running knee for the pin, and the crowd went nuts. I loved this. A guy who has had maybe five matches here took on a guy who debuted, and they just stole the show. Oxx got a much-deserved “please come back!” chant.

Joseph “A-Game” Alexander defeated Oxx Adams at 6:48.

7. Jose Zamora vs. Pedro Dones. Zamora is the kid with the body camera around his neck so he can broadcast his life 24/7. If Dones wins, the fans in attendance will win a coupon for free chicken from a sponsor; Zamora stomped on a flag that had the logo of the local chicken place. A lockup at the bell and a feeling-out process. Zamora hit some blows to the back, then a flying back elbow for a nearfall at 4:30. He hit an enzuigiri. Pedro hit a clothesline, and they were both down. Dones put him on his shoulders and did an Airplane Spin into a Samoan Drop at 8:00. Pedro hit a second-rope flying back elbow, and he peeled down the straps of his singlet. Zamora hit a senton. He went for a standing moonsault, but Pedro got his knees up to block it, and he immediately got a rollup for the pin. Hot chicken for everyone!

Pedro Dones defeated Jose Zamora at 9:34.

8. “Big Business” TJ Crawford and Love, Doug vs. “Stetson Ranch” Steven Stetson and Danny Miles. Will TJ turn on Doug here, after what happened Monday in RI? Crockett noted the tension in Big Business as they came to the ring. Again, Stetson just returned from a several-month stint at the NJPW dojo in LA and he looks fantastic. TJ opened; Stetson was set to open but he tagged out, so Miles traded basic reversals with TJ. Dough hit a bulldog on Miles. TJ got in and hit some spin kicks to Miles’ thighs. So far, BB are getting along just fine! Stetson struck Doug from behind.

The Ranch took over and kept Doug in their corner. (This crowd has a unique chant for how much they hate Stetson, and it was funny to hear it again; Crockett noted it too, saying it’s the only thing he missed about Stetson.) They hit a team side slam for a nearfall at 6:00; it’s been a fairly basic beat-down. TJ finally got a hot tag; he dove at Miles and repeatedly punched him and he was fired up. He hit a stunner on Stetson, then he repeatedly punched and stomped Steven. Stetson popped TJ in the air, and Miles hit a mid-air spear for a nearfall. Nice!

Doug tagged in and hit his Rebound Lariat on Stetson for a nearfall at 9:00. TJ was livid and yelled at the ref! “Wonderboy” Brian Morris got in the ring and struck Doug from behind with a bat! Stetson immediately covered the prone Doug for the pin. Morris celebrated with Stetson and Miles! Wonderboy is the newest member of the Ranch! The heels left. TJ was livid at Doug and they shoved each other, but then they hugged with no punches thrown. Even as we were going off the air, I was expecting TJ to attack his teammate.

Steven Stetson and Danny Miles defeated TJ Crawford and Love, Doug at 9:53.

Final Thoughts: Yeah, I’m gonna gush praise on Oxx Adams. The guy has just 25 matches under his belt. (His bio said he previously faced Gene Snitsky!) Yes, he’s raw and green, but the height, the thickness, the overall look with all those tattoos… the kid has a presence to him. In a world where so many guys are thin and 5’9″ and interchangeable… this guy just stood out. I’m intrigued to see more. Give me Oxx vs. Bear Bronson, or Zak Patterson. So yes, they earned the match of the night. Even without a winner, Diaz-Lawrence takes second, and Milo-Baylor takes third.

Kudos to the writers here. When Wonderboy Morris debuted, he ‘name-checked’ the Stetson Ranch, and I merely thought he was noting another prominent New Jersey guy on the roster. He’s a good addition to the Ranch, as Hammer Tunis has retired and they needed a replacement. I watched this live; this show should be posted on IWTV by Friday morning.