AEW Dynamite preview: The Owen Hart Cup tournament finals set for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland appears

-Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page in the finals the men’s Owen Hart Cup tournament with Jeff Jarrett as special enforcer

-Willow Nightingale vs. Mariah May in the finals the women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament

-Samoa Joe vs. Chris Jericho in a Stampede Street Fight

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Kyle Fletcher vs. Pac vs. Tomohiro Ishii in a four-way

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Calgary, Alberta at Calgary Stampede Saddledome. Saturday’s Collision will also be taped tonight and we are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews of Dynamite are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).