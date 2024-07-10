Stephanie Vaquer leaves CMLL and NJPW

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

CMLL and New Japan Pro Wrestling issued a joint statement announcing the departure of Stephanie Vaquer. “Citing personal reasons, Stephanie Vaquer has elected to depart from the CMLL and NJPW rosters effective immediately,” reads the statement. “As a result, Vaquer will not compete in her scheduled match against Lluvia at Fantasticamania July 13 in San Jose. Furthermore, CMLL hereby announces Vaquer is stripped of both the CMLL World Women’s and World Women’s Tag Team Championships.”

Powell’s POV: The widespread assumption is that Vaquer is WWE bound, though nothing has been officially announced. Vaquer recently had a standout performance with Mercedes Mone at AEW Forbidden Door.