AEW Grand Slam Mexico, WWE Evolve, last week’s AEW Summer Blockbuster grade, Vito LoGrasso, Bam Neely, Brandon Cutler, Bruiser Brody, Larry Hennig, Trent Acid

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite carries the “Grand Slam Mexico” theme and will be live from Mexico City, Mexico at Arena Mexico. The show features Mistico vs. MJF. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s live AEW Grand Slam Mexico in Mexico City. If you are attending this show or another upcoming event and want to help, send a note to dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE Evolve streams on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs.

-I gave last week’s AEW Dynamite “Summer Blockbuster” edition a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Vito LoGrasso is 61.

-Bam Neely (Justin Rocheleau) is 50.

-Brandon Cutler (Brandon Bogle) is 38.

-The late Bruiser Brody (Frank Goodish) was born on June 18, 1946. He was stabbed to death in a Puerto Rico locker room by Jose Gonzalez on July 17, 1988.

-Trent Acid (Michael Verdi) died of a drug overdose at age 29 on June 18, 2010.