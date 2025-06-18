NXT TV preview: Two title matches set for Tuesday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Jordynne Grace vs. Lash Legend vs. Izzi Dame vs. Jaida Parker in a four-way for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship at WWE Evolution

-Trick Williams vs. Josh Briggs for the TNA World Championship

-Noam Dar vs. Stacks for the NXT Heritage Cup

Powell’s POV: Yoshiki Inamura pinned Trick Williams in a six-man tag match, and then somehow gifted the TNA World Title shot to Josh Briggs. Tuesday’s NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).