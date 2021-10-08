WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, and WWE 205 Live coverage, NJPW Strong, The Miz, Paul Burchill, Art Barr

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

We are looking for reports from this weekend’s WWE live events in California. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live tonight from San Jose, California at SAP Center. The show is billed as the season premiere and includes the first King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown matches. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive same night audio review.

-Tonight’s AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Philadelphia. The show includes CM Punk vs. Daniel Garcia. Join Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colins’s audio review will be available late tonight for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are now be available on Sundays.

-WWE is in Fresno, California at Save Mart Center on Saturday with the following advertised matches: Roman Reings, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor and The Street Profits, Big E vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship, and Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-WWE is in Bakersfield, California at Mechanics Bank Arena on Sunday, presumably with a similar lineup as is listed for Fresno.

Birthdays and Notables

-The Miz (Mike Mizanin) is 41.

-Paul Burchill (Paul Birchall) is 42

-The late Art Barr was born on October 8, 1966. He died on November 23, 1994 at age 28 from undisclosed causes.