CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the MLW Fightland television special: MLW World Champion Jacob Fatu vs. MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone in a No DQ, title vs. title match, Myron Reed vs. Aramis vs. Arez vs. Tajiri in a four-way for the MLW Middleweight Championship, and more (17:24)…

Click here for the October 7 MLW Fightland audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.