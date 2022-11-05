11/4 NXT Level Up results: O’Connor’s review of Oro Mensah vs. Xyon Quinn, Myles Borne vs. Hank Walker, and Ivy Nile vs. Sol Ruca

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 37)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed November 4, 2022 on Peacock/WWE Network

Ivy Nile made her way to the ring as the broadcast team of Sudu Shah and Matt Camp welcomed us to the show…

1. Ivy Nile vs. Sol Ruca. Ruca took Nile down with an armbar until both ladies kipped up early. Ruca grabbed a headlock until Nile escaped and rolled up Ruca for two. Ruca came off the ropes and dropped Nile with a facebuster. Ruca followed up with a deadlift suplex for a near fall. Ruca attempted a powerbomb but Nile held on for a triangle choke with the assist of the top rope which the referee forced Nile to break. Nile hit a flying headscissors and a corner dropkick on Ruca and sent Ruca into the ropes who tried to land on her feet after an attempted hip toss but Nile locked in the dragon sleeper for the submission tapout.

Ivy Nile defeated Sol Ruca via submission in 4:55.

Backstage, Kelly Kincaid interviewed Myles Borne. Borne wants to continue his winning streak on ‘Level Up’ against Hank Walker. Borne said everybody loves Hank and everyone is happy that Hank had earned an NXT contract. Borne had a tough task ahead of him but he’s all business and after tonight it will be time to celebrate.

The commentary team hyped Myles Borne vs. Hank Walker for after the break…[c]

2. Myles Borne vs. Hank Walker. The commentators acknowledged that Borne and Walker knew each other in childhood and know each other so well it will be interesting to see how the friendly rivalry plays out. A handshake to start as Borne surprised Walker with a quick rollup for two. The two men traded holds until Borne grabbed a headlock to ground Walker.

Walker escaped and kicked Borne in the face as Borne came off the second rope with an attempted axe handle. Walker splashed Borne in the corner and ripped his lumberjack shirt off to fire up the crowd. Borne hit a northern lights suplex on Walker for a near fall and attempted to charge Walker who elevated Borne over the ropes onto the apron. Borne spring-boarded back into the ring but was met with the flying body block by Walker for the three count.

Hank Walker defeated Myles Borne via pinfall in 4:15.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

3. Oro Mensah vs. Xyon Quinn. Quinn used his power to force Mensah into the ropes early. But Mensah responded with his quickness rocking Quinn with a corner dropkick and an arm drag takedown. Quinn attempted a back suplex but Mensah landed on his feet and kicked Quinn to the outside and followed up with a springboard crossbody to continue the advantage.

Back in the ring, Quinn caught Mensah and hit the backbreaker to take control and nailed a follow up neckbreaker for a near fall. Quinn dragged Mensah to his feet and applied a bearhug working on the mid section. Mensah rushed Quinn into the corner and peppered Quinn with punches and hit a standing moonsault and Mensah’s knees caught Quinn right in the face. Quinn attempted to drop Mensah but Mensah caught Quinn with a spinning heal kick in the corner for the win.

Oro Mensah defeated Xyon Quinn via pinfall in 6:08.

John’s Ramblings: Just like last week, the women’s match stood out from the rest of the show. Those of you that read these reports know that I am a big fan of what Ivy Nile brings to the table and I expected nothing but the usual smash through an opponent. But Sol Ruca surprised me this week by looking impressive in defeat. It was definitely the best match I’ve seen from Ruca since her debut on the NXT brand.