AEW Dynamite rating: Did three title matches lead to increased numbers?

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 653,000 viewers for TBS, according to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com. The viewership count was up from the 498,000 viewership average of last week’s show. Dynamite finished with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demo, up from the previous week’s 0.08 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for AEW programming. The viewership increase is encouraging. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 674,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the January 29, 2025, edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 604,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic.