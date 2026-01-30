Ava announces her WWE departure

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT needs a new general manager. Ava (Simone Johnson) announced via social media that she has finished her run. “This past Tuesday was my last appearance on NXT and subsequently WWE,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to all who have cheered, watched, and supported me through my journey. While my decision to not renew my contract was very difficult, it’s also (a) new turning point in my life. It has been an honor and a privilege to be Ava.”

Powell’s POV: Ava started as a wrestler in NXT and surprised everyone by joining The Schism faction in October 2022. She only wrestled six times before she played the part of Shawn Michaels’ assistant, which led to her becoming the NXT General Manager in January 2024. Here’s wishing her the best going forward. William Regal strikes me as the most logical choice to replace her by taking back his old role, but perhaps the creative forces have something else in mind.

