NWA podcasts with Tim Storm, Eli Drake show discusses his exit from Impact Wrestling, Brian Pillman Jr. appears

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The NWA issued the following press release to promote a pair of its weekly podcasts.

Inside The NWA 003 | Tim Storm

On Episode 003 of Inside The NWA, former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tim Storm This show was uploaded first to https://www.patreon.com/Carnyland. Tim speaks with Joe Galli for an hour discussing his evolution as a professional wrestler over his twenty-five year career including what it was like winning the Ten Pounds of Gold from Jax Dane, where he feels his rivalry with Nick Aldis ranks, his mentality going into #NWAPowerrr, Momma Storm, what the transition was like in the National Wrestling Alliance and so much more.

The Eli Drake Show | Episode 003 | Raising Eyebrows Exiting A Company

The Eli Drake Show is back with Episode 003 courtesy of Carnyland (https://www.nationalwrestlingalliance…). This week, Eli Drake will raises some eyebrows when he lays out the facts on his exit from his last wrestling company. Eli also interviews Brian Pillman Jr. to discuss modern wrestling vs. old school wrestling.

Also covered in this week’s show is Eli Drake’s challenge to all his viewers on what they can do in the next 30 Days to improve how they feel and the true story of his last 6 months with Impact Wrestling.

Powell’s POV: World events have prevented me from really diving into the NWA podcast series, but I’m hoping to do so soon. The Eli Drake Show and Nick Aldis’s “What’s Causin’ Aldis” stand out as two of the shows I’m anxious to sample, along with the Girl Powerrr episode that focused on cyber bullying and mental illness. Check out that show below.



