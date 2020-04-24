What's happening...

Dallas Page appears on CNN, won’t reopen his Georgia gym despite government permission

April 24, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dallas Page appeared on Anderson Cooper’s CNN show on Thursday and stated that he will not reopen his DDP Yoga gym despite a ruling by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp allowing him to do so. Page voted for Kemp and supports him, but he said that he will err on the side of caution rather than open his gym at this time (watch the full video below).

Powell’s POV: Page noted that his app and DVD sales are “booming” and so he’s in a better position than some business owners. Page said he intends to reopen his facility at some point and notes that he knows he will have to change the way he does things due to the coronavirus outbreak. Page also noted that he applied for the government’s small business loan, but he doesn’t know of any small business owner who actually received a loan.


