NXT Homecoming, last week’s NXT TV grade, DC Drake, Phil Lafon, Richard Slinger, Sensei, Cruz Del Toro, Kiera Hogan

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from Winter Park, Florida, at Full Sail University. The show features Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes vs. “DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from the NXT event in Winter Park. If you go to the show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-John Moore gave last week’s NXT show a B grade during his same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Don “DC” Drake is 68.

-Phil Lafon is 64.

-Richard Slinger (Richard Aslinger) is 54.

-Sensei is 47.

-Cruz Del Toro (Raul Mendoza) is 34.

-Kiera Hogan is 31.