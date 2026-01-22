Wrestling Open “Episode 212” results (1/22): Vetter’s review of Oxx Adams and Stetson Ranch vs. Brando Lee, Tyler Taylor, and Big Business, DJ Powers vs. Eye Black Jack, 23 Hazard vs. Pedro Dones

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open “Episode 212”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

January 22, 2026, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at The White Eagle

The lighting was good, and it was easy to see. The crowd was maybe 150. Paul Crockett, Brett Ryan Gosselin, and referee Scott Robinson provided commentary over the course of the show.

* Due to the ice storm expected across most of the nation, Wrestling Open has canceled their Monday show in Rhode Island. However, Beyond Wrestling does have a show on Friday (January 23).

1. Tyler Jordan vs. Mani Arriez in a spotlight match. Jordan reportedly recently had a WWE tryout, and I’ve always praised him and compared him to Jason Jordan. Robinson and BRG provided commentary on this one. An intense lockup to open, and BRG just mentioned the WWE tryout for Jordan. Arriez hit a sidewalk slam for a nearfall at 1:30.

Jordan hit a powerslam. He hit a back suplex and kept Mani grounded. He hit a release belly-to-belly suplex at 4:00. Mani tried to lift Jordan but sold pain in his lower back. Jordan kicked him in the face and hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Mani fired back with a rebound lariat, then a Doctor Bomb for the pin. Good action.

Mani Arriez defeated Tyler Jordan at 5:38.

* DJ Powers came to the ring to open the main show. He said he has to beat Eye Black Jack Pasquale and will get a title shot on Friday against Bobby Orlando. Crockett took over on commentary, still joined by the injured BRG.

2. DJ Powers vs. Eye Black Jack Pasquale. Jack was also reportedly among the WWE tryouts. DJ immediately unloaded a series of chops and blows to the back. Jack hit a European Uppercut and an Irish Whip for a nearfall at 2:00. He hit a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall. BRG pointed out that DJ is 20 and Jack is 19. Jack came off the top rope, but DJ caught him with a dropkick, and he took control, choking Pasquale in the ropes. He hit a snap suplex at 4:00, and he kept Pasquale grounded.

Jack hit a back-body drop at 6:30. He hit some back elbows and kipped up and was fired up. Pasquale hit a leaping DDT for a nearfall. DJ fired back with a Claymore Kick and a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall, and they were both down at 8:30. We got a one-minute warning! Jack hit a Bulldog Powerslam, then a top-rope frog splash for a nearfall. Jack set up for his twisting uranage, but DJ escaped and grabbed the ropes and held onto them as the time limit expired right at 10:00.

DJ Powers vs. Eye Black Jack Pasquale went to a time-limit draw at 10:00.

* Announcer Rich Palladino said that Jack and DJ will now both face Bobby Orlando on Friday… in a triple threat match!

3. Shannon LeVangie vs. Amity LaVey. Again, Amity is a Harley Quinn-esque, scary, demented character; Crockett noted this is her debut in this venue. A tie-up to open. Cagematch.net records indicate this is a first-time-ever matchup. Shannon hit a dropkick, then a top-rope crossbody block. BRG said Amity is a “borderline serial killer.” LaVey hit a suplex at 2:30, and she began screaming.

LaVey hit a standing moonsault. She slithered on the mat, and Crockett was unnerved by her. Shannon got a rollup. Amity hit a running twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall. Shannon hit some forearms in the corner at 4:30, then a clothesline and a shotgun dropkick. She hit the Twist of Fate for the pin. Good action; these two worked well together.

Shannon LeVangie defeated Amity LaVey at 5:41.

* Dustin Waller came to the ring, and he’s in a bad mood. Crockett noted that Waller and Kylon King beat Jordan Oliver and Alec Price last Thursday… then Oliver and Price got AEW contracts the next day! Waller said he’s “busted his ass in this ring” for these people, but “you don’t care anymore.” He cut a promo saying he’s straight-edge, as he doesn’t drink or smoke. He’s going to take out Jake Gray tonight!

4. Dustin Waller vs. “Handyman” Jake Gray. Neither man has their tag partner with them; I know they will face off Friday in a four-team tag match. I’m on upset alert. Waller stalled in the ropes. Jake ‘wrenched’ Dustin’s left arm, and he hit a double stomp for a nearfall at 2:00. Dustin kept him grounded in a headlock. Waller hit a Flatliner and immediately applied a Koji Clutch on the mat at 5:00.

Dustin hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall, then a superkick, and a second one. Jake got some rollups and was fired up. He hit some clotheslines and a second-rope Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall at 7:30! Waller pretended he had something in his eye, but then he hit a superplex and a 450 Splash for the pin. BRG applauded Waller for his underhanded tactics at the end.

Dustin Waller defeated Jake Gray at 8:35.

5. CPA vs. Rain Conway. I wasn’t aware CPA was on the show tonight. “It’s starting to be tax season, so I’m surprised to see him here,” Crockett said. CPA made an open challenge — and if CPA loses, he will file the winner’s taxes for free! Conway answered the challenge. They locked up, and Conway has the height and weight advantage, and he twisted CPA’s left arm. CPA peeled off a shirt, but of course has another one on. Conway hit a series of elbow drops for a nearfall at 2:00; his headgear was already off.

Rain hit some shoulder thrusts to the ribs in the corner. He dropped CPA face-first onto the middle turnbuckle and got a nearfall. CPA fired up and hit his Polish Hammers and a stunner at 4:30. He peeled off a second shirt and hit a missile dropkick. He went for the 1099 (comedy 619), but Rain avoided it. CPA rolled him up for the flash pin! BRG wondered if it’s the first time in wrestling history that a tax return filing was on the line.

CPA defeated Rain Conway at 5:31.

* Footage aired from earlier tonight with Pedro Dones walking through the parking lot. 23 Hazard struck him in the back of the knee with a wrench! Crockett wondered if their match was still happening tonight. (Also… where is the snow?)

6. Gabby Forza vs. Kaitlyn Marie. Kaitlyn is a regular in the Premier Wrestling Federation in North Carolina. I’ve probably seen her fight more men than women. Both of these women are powerhouses, and they locked up at the bell. Crockett wondered if Gabby could actually be out-matched in the power game! Gabby tried a shoulder block, but Kaitlyn didn’t budge. Gabby hit a sliding clothesline for a nearfall at 2:00. Kaitlyn hit a rolling cannonball as Gabby was tied in the Tree of Woe for a nearfall.

Kaitlyn hit a suplex for a nearfall at 4:00 and kept Gabby grounded. She stomped repeatedly on the small of the back, then nailed a senton on Gabby’s back. She hit a splash as Gabby was against the ropes for a nearfall. Gabby hit a powerslam for a nearfall at 6:30. Kaitlyn had Gabby on her shoulders and slammed her face-first to the mat, then she hit a Vader Bomb onto the lower back for a nearfall. Gabby nailed an Air Raid Crash, then a spear for the pin.

Gabby Forza defeated Kaitlyn Marie at 8:25.

* Footage aired of the feud between 23 Hazard and Pedro Dones. Two weeks ago, 23 Hazard slammed Pedro’s 10-year-old son hard to the mat, enraging Pedro. I’ve noted that 23 Hazard reminds me a bit of both a young Nick Gage and a young, cocky Shane Helms. Will this next match happen after that attack in the parking lot earlier? 23 Hazard came out first and got on the mic. “Do you know why they make sidewalks? Because these streets aren’t for everybody,” he said. He said if someone messes with him, “then you get clipped.” He demanded to be declared the winner, but then Pedro emerged! Our match is on!

7. 23 Hazard vs. Pedro Dones. “This isn’t smart,” Crockett said, as Pedro limped to the ring with tape around his knee. They immediately traded punches. Dones choked Hazard and threw him across the ring. Hazard clipped the back of the knee at 1:30 and stomped on the damaged leg. He snapped the damaged knee against the ring post. He jawed at the crowd as he kept working over Pedro’s knee. He applied a half-crab at 5:00, but Dones reached the ropes.

Dones hit a back-body drop and was fired up. He hit some back elbows as he was limping. He hit a Samoan Drop at 6:30. He tried to run, but he collapsed; BRG cackled. Hazard went to grab him, but Pedro reached up, rolled up Hazard, and got the flash pin! Hazard grabbed a chair and repeatedly jabbed it against the damaged knee. Mani Arriez and Eye Black Jack ran out to save Pedro from a further beatdown.

Pedro Dones defeated 23 Hazard at 6:59.

8. Oxx Adams (w/BRG) and “The Stetson Ranch” Steven Stetson, Bobby Casale, and Brian Morris vs. Brando Lee, Tyler Taylor, and “Big Business” Brad Hollister and TJ Crawford. Hollister and Crawford haven’t been getting along, so they are being forced (by teammate Love, Doug) to get along tonight. This is quite the all-star eight-man tag. We FINALLY got going with Brando and Morris opening, with Lee hitting a dropkick, then a split-legged moonsault. (Crockett was solo on commentary for the first time tonight, as Brett stayed at ringside.)

Hollister entered and stomped on Morris and hit a delayed vertical suplex at 2:30. TJ tagged himself in and argued with Brad. Uh-oh! The seven-footer Oxx stepped over the top rope to enter, and he offered a test of strength; TJ hit some spin kicks instead. Oxx threw him to the mat, so TJ tagged out to Tyree at 4:00. Oxx tagged out to Stetson rather than lock up with Tyree! Tyree slammed teammate Brando onto Stetson. The heels began working over Brando in their corner.

BRG sat down on commentary for a few seconds to boast about how well they are doing, then he left. Funny. Lee finally hit a tornado DDT at 9:00. TJ tagged in and hit an enzuigiri on Morris. TJ and Hollister argued some more! It allowed the heels to begin working over TJ. Stetson hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 11:30. The fans gave Stetson their unique profane chant; it always amuses me. Tyree got a hot tag at 14:00 (Crawford didn’t tag in Hollister!) Tyree hit a spear into the corner on the heels and an enzuigiri on Casale.

Tyree hit a double suplex. He stood toe-to-toe with Oxx, and they finally started trading forearm strikes at 15:30. Tyree hit a clothesline that sent Oxx to the floor. Lee hit a flip dive to the floor; Oxx caught him, or Lee was breaking his neck on that one. In the ring, Stetson hit a clothesline on Tyree. Hollister jumped in and unloaded some forearm strikes. Stetson accidentally clotheslined Morris! Hollister hit a German Suplex and an Olympic Slam on Stetson. He cut Morris in half with a spear.

Casale pushed Hollister into Crawford! Casale applied a sleeper. TJ walked out on Hollister rather than reach for the hot tag. However, he ran back up onto the apron and reached for the tag! Crawford tagged in at 19:00. Crawford and Hollister hit a modified 3D. They hit the “Business Is Booming” (team Bulldog Powerslam) and got the pin.

Brando Lee, Tyler Taylor, and “Big Business” Brad Hollister and TJ Crawford defeated Oxx Adams, Steven Stetson, Bobby Casale, and Brian Morris at 19:51.

Final Thoughts: An entertaining show. I enjoyed the tease of TJ Crawford considering walking out on Hollister… but how can Brad trust that he won’t do that again? I’ll go with that for best, ahead of the DJ-Jack opener. Gabby-Kaitlyn had a strong match for third. I’m enjoying the Hazard-Dones stuff, and I wasn’t interested when the feud began, so credit to them both for creating a good storyline that clearly isn’t over. I watched this live; it should be posted on IWTV by Friday morning.