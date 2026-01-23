WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE Smackdown, and AEW Collision coverage, Powerhouse Hobbs, Lelani Kai, Alex Silva, Giant Baba

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will be live on Saturday from Montreal, Quebec, at Bell Centre. The show includes Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn vs. Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest in a four-way for a shot at the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Peacock at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review that will be available as this week’s free Pro Wrestling Boom podcast.

-WWE Smackdown will be live from Montreal, Quebec, at Bell Centre. The show features Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Collision was taped on Wednesday in Orlando. The show was originally scheduled to air live from Arlington, Texas, at Esports Stadium Arlington, but weather issues caused the change. Collision includes Mark Briscoe vs. El Clon for the TNT Title, and will be simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET on TNT. Chris McNeil’s review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from WWE Smackdown and Saturday’s Night Main event in Montreal, and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Arlington. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Leilani Kai (Patty Seymour) is 69.

-Alex Silva (Alexander Freitas) is 36.

-Powerhouse Hobbs (William Hobson) is 35.

-The late Shohei “Giant” Baba was born on January 23, 1938. He died of cancer at age 61 on January 31, 1999.