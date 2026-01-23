What's happening...

TNA Impact preview: The card for next week’s AMC show

January 23, 2026

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.

-Rich Swann vs. AJ Francis in a No Holds Barred match

-The reveal of the Feast or Fired briefcases

-Nick Nemeth vs. BDE

-Elijah vs. Jason Hotch

-Elayna Black in action

Powell’s POV: Impact was taped last night or will be taped tonight in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Tingley Coliseum. We are seeking spoiler reports or basic results from the tapings via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Impact simulcast live on AMC and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore and Chris McNeil’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

  1. Ryan January 23, 2026 @ 10:29 pm

    I like it’s the “AMC Show”… because there are NO other ways of watching it besides American cable television. Sorry a) – The rest of the whole world, b) – the 56% of the people that use streaming over the antiquated cable T.V. format, you CLEARLY are not important. The small percentage of viewers in a single market that cling to a dying format are the only ones worth mentioning

    • Jason Powell January 23, 2026 @ 10:46 pm

      If AMC+ streaming isn’t an option, TNA+ should be. Or are you actually complaining that I don’t list all the ways to see the show in a headline? If so, that’s a new one. No one has ever complained when I’ve used similar headlines for other companies. It’s a headline. Not an advertisement.

