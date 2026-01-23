TNA Impact preview: The card for next week’s AMC show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.
-Rich Swann vs. AJ Francis in a No Holds Barred match
-The reveal of the Feast or Fired briefcases
-Nick Nemeth vs. BDE
-Elijah vs. Jason Hotch
-Elayna Black in action
Powell’s POV: Impact was taped last night or will be taped tonight in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Tingley Coliseum. We are seeking spoiler reports or basic results from the tapings via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Impact simulcast live on AMC and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore and Chris McNeil’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
I like it’s the “AMC Show”… because there are NO other ways of watching it besides American cable television. Sorry a) – The rest of the whole world, b) – the 56% of the people that use streaming over the antiquated cable T.V. format, you CLEARLY are not important. The small percentage of viewers in a single market that cling to a dying format are the only ones worth mentioning
If AMC+ streaming isn’t an option, TNA+ should be. Or are you actually complaining that I don’t list all the ways to see the show in a headline? If so, that’s a new one. No one has ever complained when I’ve used similar headlines for other companies. It’s a headline. Not an advertisement.