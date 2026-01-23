“The Smashing Machine” now available to stream

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Smashing Machine is now available to stream via HBO Max. The film stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as former MMA fighter Mark Kerr.

Powell’s POV: 70 percent of the critics gave the movie favorable reviews, according to RottenTomatoes.com. I’m looking forward to checking it out soon.

