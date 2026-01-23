WWE Smackdown preview: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest

-Carmelo Hayes holds a U.S. Championship open challenge

-The Wyatt Sicks vs. The MFTs for the WWE Tag Team Titles

-Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax and Lash Legend vs. Giulia and Kiana James in a Triple Threat for a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green in a non-title match

-Cody Rhodes interview before he faces Jacob Fatu at Saturday Night’s Main Event

-Johnny Gargano vs. Nathan Frazer

-Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis invited AJ Styles to appear

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live from Montreal, Quebec, at the Bell Centre, which will also host Saturday Night's Main Event tomorrow night.