JCW Lunacy TV results (Episode 67): Roth’s review of Matt Cardona defends the JCW Championship against the winner of James Storm vs. Ken Anderson vs. a mystery opponent

By Jerry Roth, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Iammrcheeseball)

Juggalo Championship Wrestling “Lunacy” (Episode 67)

Taped December 21, 2025, in Detroit, Michigan, at Harpo’s Concert Hall

Streamed January 22, 2026, on YouTube.com/@Psychopathic_Records

A recap aired of last week, including the Mr. Anderson and James Storm brawl, and Big Vito getting kidnapped by The Outbreak… The JCW Lunacy intro played…

Footage aired from after last week’s show of Big Vito yelling and swearing at Vince Russo inside Russo’s office. Russo said he’d told Vito to lay off the Outbreak. Russo made a match for Vito…

Elsewhere backstage, Kerry Morton walked in on Caleb Konley, Jeeves, and The Ring Rat. He referred to Ring Rat numerous times as “Tits… Morton is mad that Matt Cross interfered in his match last week against Konley. Konley said he can beat Morton. Morton is launching an investigation into the interference. Jeeves was happy the three of them were back together, and Jeeves has a match, Konley won’t be out there during Jeeves match

The Ringmaster returned as the ring announcer (I have missed his voice), and he introduced the mystery opponent for the first match…

1. Nic Nemeth vs. James Storm vs. Mr. Anderson for a shot at the JCW Title. The winner will get their title shot later in the show. Anderson hit Storm from behind as he entered. The brawling began before the match actually started. Nemeth did his best Shawn Michaels initiation by lying across the ropes. Nemeth and Storm hit dueling eye pokes on Anderson, who recovered and hot-shotted Nemeth into the turnbuckles.

Late in the match, Nemeth hit a Fameasser on Anderson. Storm and Nemeth applied the Ten on Two (Double testicular claw) on Anderson. Nemeth hit the Shot in the Heart (ten elbow drops) on Anderson. Nemeth hit a Danger Zone on Storm. Anderson tried to steal the pin, but Storm cradled him for the three count.

James Storm defeated Mr. Anderson and Nic Nemeth in a three-way to earn a shot at the JCW Championship.

Jerry’s Jabber: A good match with no rules due to it being a three-way. Let’s see if there are DQs in other matches.

Backstage, Vito was looking for Jasmin St. Claire when he ran into the Brothers of Funstruction. He went through their stuff and asked if they were Italian. Vito left after calling them idiots. One of the brothers said Vito is on to them…

Russo confronted “Big Al” Alice Crowley about her abuse of power. She accused Russo of sending her a dick pic, and said she would show the world…

2. Facade vs. Ninja Mack in the second match of a best of three series for the JCW American Title. Ninja Mack comes up to Facade’s chest. Mack and Facade reversed pins before Facade put Mack in the corner. Facade hit a springboard roundhouse kick, then locked in the Dragon Sleeper. Mack turned into a pin attempt for a two count. Facade hit a spinning kick. Mack came back with a powerbomb. Mack hit the Ninja Special to the outside, but he missed a Ninja Bomb. Facade hit the Coast to Coast dropkick for the three count…

Facade defeated Ninja Mack in the second match of a best of three series for the JCW American Title.

Jerry’s Jabber: A great match. The wrestlers used some counters I had never seen. I really like both wrestlers, but they are highlighting Mack on every show, and I fear he is being overexposed.

In the red-light section of backstage, Vito found Jasmin St. Claire and yelled at her for not having her phone on. If her team loses, Jasmin has to move out of Vito’s apartment…

Outside the building, Kerry Morton looked for Matt Cross and yelled his name…

Women’s showrunner “Big Al” Alice Crowley came to the ring to make things right. She called out Dani-Mo and “Hollyhood” Haley J ( along with Stormi the dog). Al said she came up with the idea of a “DLC” match with Doors, Ladders, and Chairs. If either competitor doesn’t use all the weapons, they will be fired. Al declared herself the referee…

3. “Hollyhood” Haley J (w/Stormi the dog) vs. Dani-Mo in a DLC match with special referee “Big Al” Alice Crowley. Dani argued with Al, which caused Haley to go on offense. Al demanded Haley use a chair on Dani, and Dani hit a dropkick into the chair that Al was holding. Dani and Haley both beat up Al. Dani grabbed a bag from the crowd, which had Legos in it. Al somehow won the match when she put Dani on a door bridge and hit a Death Valley Driver with Haley on top of Dani.

“Big Al” Alice Crowley “Hollyhood” Haley J and Dani-Mo in a DLC match.

Jerry’s Jabber: Russo strikes again. I’m tired of this type of stuff. No DQ matches that end in DQ, matches won by the referee. It’s awful.

“Mr. Fifties,” Miles Clark introduced himself to Vince Russo, and took forever to get to the point. He wanted Russo to watch his match. I think.

4. “The Outbreak” Jaxon and Able (w/ Barnabas the Bizarre) and “Flowcane” Steven Flowe and Cocaine vs. Big Vito and “The St. Claire Monster Corporation” Mr. Happy, Kongo Kong, and Beastman (w/ Jasmin St. Claire) Yes, they changed the spelling of Cocaine, yet again. Vito grabbed the mic and ran down the fans. Flowe started the match against Vito, who wrestled in a tie. Flowe headbanged. Vito had Flowe in a front facelock and followed it up with a clothesline. Kong came in and nailed Flowe in the gut. Vito and Kong double-teamed Flowe. Kong hit a leg drop for a two count. Mr. Happy argued with Vito, who hit the Impaler DDT on Kong. Cocaine hit the Senton Atomico for the three and the win. After the match, the Monster Corporation argued.

Steven Flowe, Cocaine, Jaxon, and Able defeated Big Vito, Mr. Happy, Kongo Kong, and Beastman.

Jerry’s Jabber: The match was so short that no one got over. Vito turning on his team didn’t shock me.

Jasmin St. Claire walked in on Vito in the bathroom. and Vito fired Jasmin St. Claire, even though he had no power and said he should smack her. What a show…

Violent J paid for time on JCW. He said it’s a matter of time before he comes back, and he will handle Vito…

Vampiro came out with his security Madman Pondo, and introduced Mike’s opponent…

5. Cactus Mike (Moshpit Mike) vs. Mickie Knuckles. Vampiro was on commentary. Mickie hit Mike with numerous headbutts. Mickie performed Vaquer’s Devil’s Kiss on Mike. Mike pulled a sock out of his pants and his balls came out. Mike grabbed Mickie’s um… vagina… so Mickie grabbed his um.. balls… and used that to gorilla press slam him, before she sat on his face. Mike hit a Double Arm DDT, then a springboard elbow from the corner for the win. After the match, Pondo interfered and put a cinder block on Mike’s ankle, then took a sledgehammer to it. Mickie and Pondo went to celebrate. Pondo turned on her and hit her with a stop sign. He then hit Mike with a stop sign for good measure and dragged Mike to the back.

Cactus Mike defeated Mickie Knuckles.

Jerry’s Jabber If you want to have fun, read this to your significant other and ask if it’s porn or wrestling, I bet they will have a hard time figuring out which one. Another swerve for swerve’s sake, I am now more surprised when there isn’t one.

Outside, Kerry Morton found Matt Cross and called him a son of a bitch…

Kerry Morton and Mayy Cross fought near a production truck. Matt Cross got the upper hand, and Morton asked, “Why?” Cross said, “When it’s time for you to know, you’ll know”…

6. Jeeves (w/ The Ring Rat) vs. “Mr. Fifties” Miles Clark. Mr. Fifties looks like Data from Star Trek: The Next Generation with the makeup. Clark hit a delayed suplex on Jeeves for a two. He rolled Jeeves over and hit a few knee drops to the ribs. Clark hit a belly-to-back suplex. Clark missed an elbow from the middle rope, and Jeeves took control. Ring Rat tried to slap Clark, who grabbed her hand and kissed her (gross, especially in 2026). Jeeves almost ran into Ring Rat, which caused Clark to put the Full Nelson on Jeeves, who passed out.

“Mr. Fifties” Miles Clark defeated Jeeves (w/ The Ring Rat).

Jerry’s Jabber: Nope, just nope. Not touching this one.

Backstage, Vince Russo told someone through a door that the person was the chosen one. He said they needed to quit screwing around…

A Blast from the Past aired highlights of The Boogeyman vs. “Officer” Colt Cabana from Bloodymania 8 in Cave In Rock, Illinois…

7. Matt Cardona vs. James Storm for the JCW World Heavyweight Championship. Cardona started by sliding out of the ring and yelling at the audience. He grabbed a mic and said, “I am not a pussy.” He told Storm he wasn’t on Cardona’s level, and he wasn’t “Glorious.” Storm responded by punching Cardona. Storm attempted the Last Call Super Kick, but Cardonna bailed. Cardona gave the double bird and tried to head to the back, but Storm cut him off and sent him back to the ring. While on the outside, Storm said Whoop Whoop to a little kid in facepaint, who Whooped Whooped back. Cute. Cardona dropped more F bombs than a Tarantino film. Cardona choked Storm. Cardona hit a neckbreaker for a one count. Storm grabbed Cardona’s balls, and Cardona poked Storm in the eye. Storm fired up, hit an inverted atomic drop, and then a DDT for a two count. Ref Bump! Storm hit The Last Call Superkick. The crowd counted to ten. Ken Anderson hit Storm with the JCW title, allowing Cardona to get the pin.

Matt Cardona defeated James Storm to retain the JCW World Heavyweight Championship.

In the parking lot, Madman Pondo was about to run over Mike when Russo asked Vampiro to call it off. The show ended…