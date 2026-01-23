What's happening...

ROH on HonorClub results (1/22): ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty vs. Matt Menard in a Proving Ground match, “Cru” Lio Rush and Action Andretti vs. Alec Price and Jordan Oliver

January 23, 2026

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 151)
Taped January 10, 2026, in Arlington, Texas, at Esports Arena Arlington
Streamed January 22, 2026, on HonorClub
Results courtesy of Cagematch.net

1. Tommy Billington and Adam Priest beat “Premier Athletes” Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese (w/Mark Sterling, Stori Denali).

2. Satnam Singh over Dante Leon and Josiah Jean in a handicap match.

3. Lio Rush and Action Andretti defeated Alec Price and Jordan Oliver.

4. Dalton Castle and “The Outrunners” Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd beat Gino Medina Auzzy, and Hitt.

5. ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty defeated Matt Menard in a Proving Ground match.

6. Billie Starkz and Diamante over Rachael Ellering and Londyn Dior.

7. Big Bill and Bryan Keith beat KM and Will Allday.

8. Ace Austin defeated Johnny TV (w/Taya Valkyrie).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.