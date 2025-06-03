NXT TV results (6/3): Moore’s review of Trick Williams vs. Mike Santana for the TNA World Championship, Charlie Dempsey vs. Myles Borne in a rounds match, Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura vs. Brooks Jensen and Niko Vance

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live June 3, 2025, on The CW Network

[Hour One] Highlights from last week’s NXT TV show aired…

Vic Joseph, Booker T, and Corey Graves were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Separate shots of Fatal Influence, Mike Santana, and Trick Williams were shown as they were arriving to the WWE Performance Center…

Je’von Evans made his entrance. Laredo Kid was already in the ring with a mic. NXT North American Champion Ethan Page made his entrance with a mic and dressed in a suit. Page said the summit they are trying to have is a farce. Page noted that Fenix was stuck on a plane and wasn’t able to be here tonight. Page said that Evans and Laredo should be celebrrating Page’s win and stomp on the memory of Ricky Saints.

Page ranted about having to defend his title against Laredo, Fenix, and Je’von, and Ava booking ahead by giving an Evolve guy a future title shot. Laredo said that Page has no huevos. Evans talked about Page costing him a match on Smackdown. Page said Evans should have kept out of his business. Evans said that he’ll put a foot up Page’s ass. Sean Legacy made his entrance and gave Laredo Kid and Evans props.

He said he hopes that Page doesn’t win. Legacy’s promo was cut off by The Vanity Project, who hyped up how Jackson Drake was going to beat Legacy on Evolve to go after the Evolve Men’s Championship. A brawl ensued. Laredo, Evans, and Legacy dumped the heels from the ring and hit them with stereo dives…

Chase U vs. DarkState was hyped for after the break…[c]

John’s Thoughts: It looks like they had a segment planned, but then it turned into a standard build to what looks to be a television six person Teddy Long classic tag team match with six of the wrestlers involved in this segment. Travel issues happen and unfortunately it kept Rey Fenix off this show. Meanwhile, WWE seems REALLY high on this Sean Legacy guy, giving him a lot of TV time and setting him up as the cream of the crop on Evolve.

New AAA Mega Champion El Hijo Del Vikingo was shown in the crowd with his championship belt (He defeated former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio for the belt over the weekend)…

The Chase University team made their entrance with Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors looking hyperactive while Andre Chase looked annoyed. DarkState then made their entrance. Chase U and DarkState brawled with CHase U retreating to ringside due to DarkState holding ground in the ring. ..

1. “Chase University” Andre Chase, Kale Dixon, and Uriah Connors vs. “DarkState” Cutler James, Dion Lennox, and Osiris Griffin (w/Saquon Shugars). Connors and Cutler started the match with Cutler dominating. Lennox tagged in and gave Connors some ground and pound after a double leg takedown. Lennox put Connors in a Boston Crab. Dixon caught a tag and rallied a bit with quick strikes. Dixon hit Lennox with a side slam.

Dixon and Lennox ran into each other and took each other out. Connors and Griffin tagged in with Griffin running through Connors. Griffin dodged a leg drop. Connors caught Griffin with a gamengiri. Dixon and Connors caught Griffin with stereo superkicks. They also hit Dion with superkicks and then dumped Cutler to ringside. Griffin recovered and suplexed Connors and Dixon at the same time. Lennox hit Connors with a Pop Up Shield Bomb for the win.

DarkState defeated New Chase U via pinfall in 3:27.

John’s Thoughts: Not sure what to make about this new Chase U yet. So far it feels like the weakest iteration of the charming group, but I’m still willing to give this time given how well Chase has turned things around in the past. I do like DarkState holding down, similar to The Shield days, a pseudo-Trios division where it becomes the world trying to topple the DarkState king of the mountain. They look impressive. I still hope they give them more mic time to flush out their characters. At least give the mic to the talented Saquon Shugars and let him cook.

NXT GM Ava met up with Laredo Kid, Sean Legacy, and Je’von Evans and booked them in an eight person tag against Vanity Project and Ethan Page. Ava told them they need to find a partner. Dragon Lee showed up and volunteered to be the 4th person of their team…

Sarah Schreiber interviewed Trick Williams about his upcoming match against Mike Santana. Trick said he agrees that Mike is the Standard of TNA, and Trick is going to raise that. Trick continued to talk about how he’s trying to turn TNA into TrickNA…

Sarah Schreiber hyped Myles Borne vs. Charlie Dempsey in a Rounds Match for later in the show…[c]

Several developmental wrestlers and Tyra Mae Steele were chatting in the locker room. NXT-TNA Laison Ariana Grace wondered if Tyra’s Olympic Gold Medals were even 100% gold? Grace said nobody likes a show-off. After Grace left, Steele said she thinks she knows who her next opponent…

No Quarter Catch Crew made their entrance together with Mike Rome announcing Dempsey and Borne separately…

2. Charlie Dempsey vs. Myles Borne in a Rounds Match. Borne went for a quick pin for a one count. Borne got another one count after a shoulder tackle. Borne and Dempsey traded some ground game holds. Dempsey put Borne in a legscissors armbar. Borne rolled around to alleviate the pressure. Dempsey countered a counter into a Sunset Flip for a nearfall. Both men traded rapid pin attempts. Borne sat down to pick up the first pin. [End of Round 1]

Myles Borne pinned Charlie Dempsey 2:54 into Round 1 to go up 0-1.

Round 2 started during the break.