NXT TV preview: TNA World Championship set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Trick Williams vs. Mike Santana for the TNA World Championship

-Charlie Dempsey vs. Myles Borne in a Rounds Match (Borne is free of No Quarter Catch Crew if he wins)

-Three members of “DarkState” Dion Lennox, Cutler James, Saquon Shugars, or Osiris Griffin vs. Andre Chase, Kale Dixon, and Uriah Connors

-Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura vs. Brooks Jensen and Niko Vance

Powell’s POV: The NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).