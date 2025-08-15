Wrestling Open “Episode 189” results (8/14): Vetter’s review of DJ Powers, Joe Ocasio, and Georgio Lawrence vs. Pedro Dones, Mani Ariez, and Eye Black Jack Pasquale, BRG and Oxx Adams vs. Erik Chacha and Jake Gray

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open “Episode 189”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

August 14, 2025, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at Electric Haze

Paul Crockett, Joseph “A-Game” Alexander, referee Scott Robinson, and “Wonderboy” Brian Morris provided commentary over the course of the show. Again, this new location is a bit smaller and a bit darker than their old venue. Attendance was 150-175; they are remarkably consistent.

1. JGeorge vs. Joseph “A-Game” Alexander. A-Game won a match between these two last week. “Wonderboy” Brian Morris and ref Scott Robinson provided commentary on this one. They traded rollups early on. JGeorge hit a leg lariat for a nearfall at 4:00. Alexander hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. He hit a jumping knee in the corner, then another running knee for the pin. I’m really liking the growth we’ve seen from A-Game in the past few months.

Joseph “A-Game” Alexander defeated JGeorge at 6:16.

* Crockett took over solo on commentary for the main show. We’ll see if anyone joins him later. Where is Brother Greatness?

2. Jermaine Marbury (w/Benny the Basketball) vs. Rex Lawless (w/RJ Rude). Rude sang Good Charlotte’s “The Anthem” on the way to the ring, once again proving that there is almost no good post-pandemic music. (Rude seriously only seems to sing songs that were on the radio at the time he was born; this was from 2003!) Rude said it is a ‘rider’ in his contract that he doesn’t have to wrestle when it’s above 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Jermaine went for a Eurostep stunner early on but Rex blocked it.

Rex shoved Jermaine into a corner. Marbury unloaded some chops. Lawless hit a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall at 2:00. He took control, and the crowd chanted “defense!” to rally Marbury. (He somehow makes this basketball gimmick really work.” Rude was getting frustrated by the crowd, so he started singing more Good Charlotte. Lawless hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 4:30. Marbury hit an enzuigiri. Lawless kept him grounded in a headlock. Marbury ‘broke Rex’s ankles with his sidesteps, and he dunked Rex’s head to the mat at 7:30. He hit his stunner move for the pin. Fun match.

Jermaine Marbury defeated Rex Lawless at 8:00 even.

* Americanrana on Aug. 29 will include Matt Cardona vs. Marcus Mathers, Timothy Thatcher vs. Ryan Clancy, Liviyah vs. Kris Statlander, Swipe Right vs. the Shooter Boys, and Bryce Donovan vs. Bobby Orlando. A-Game joined commentary here!

3. Shannon LeVangie vs. Nat Castle. Crockett talked about LeVangie’s return after about 18 months off due to injury. Again, I describe her as a shorter, younger Rachael Ellering. I’ve seen Nat a few times, between here and at Create A Pro, and she’s short and probably under 5’0″. Basic opening action and Shannon hit a second-rope missile dropkick at 2:00, but she crashed shoulder-first into the corner. Nat immediately hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. She tied Shannon in a Fujiwara Armbar. They got back to their feet, and Shannon hit some forearm strikes. Nat hit a Flatliner, then a senton for a nearfall at 4:00. Shannon hit a back suplex and a clothesline, then a dropkick. Shannon hit a Twist of Fate-style stunner for the pin. Good for the time given.

Shannon LeVangie defeated Nat Castle at 5:52.

* On Monday’s show will be Vinny Scalice vs. Bobby Orlando, Brad Baylor vs. Aaron Ortiz, Davienne vs. Little Mean Kathleen, BRG vs. TJ Crawford, Bear Bronson & Ryan Clancy vs. Mint, and Marcus Mathers vs. Ray Jaz. That’s quite a lineup!

* Rain Conway came to the ring, dressed to wrestle, and he got on the mic. He “has that dog in him,” and he wants “a serious opponent.” He wants to fight! Who will be a mystery opponent? Love, Doug came out… hardly a serious opponent!

4. Love, Doug vs. Rain Conway. This crowd was 100% behind Doug as they opened in a knuckle lock. Rain stomped on him and kept Doug grounded. Doug hit some flying forearms in the corner at 3:00. He hit his Rebound Lariat for the pin. That’s all this needed to be. Crockett said, “I’m sure he’ll be back out here for TJ Crawford’s match.” I’m not so sure about that… they are still having issues!

Love, Doug defeated Rain Conway at 3:49.

* The Big Business video package aired again. Is Brad Hollister coming back anytime soon?

5. CPA vs. “Wonderboy” Brian Morris (w/Steven Stetson). Morris knocked CPA down, climbed the ropes, and celebrated. CPA was angry, ripped off a shirt (revealing another identical one underneath, of course!), and repeatedly punched Morris. CPA hit a back-body drop at 1:30. Morris choked CPA and kept him grounded. CPA hit a stunner out of nowhere at 5:30 and they were both down. CPA hit a top-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall at 7:00. Morris got a rollup for the flash pin.

“Wonderboy” Brian Morris defeated CPA at 7:40.

6. Brett Ryan Gosselin and Oxx Adams vs. “Wrench and Resolve” Jake Gray and Erik Chacha. The seven-foot-tall Oxx might outweigh his opponents by himself. The heels came out first, and BRG got on the mic and vowed they would have a “Sweet victory.” Chacha and Oxx opened, and I just can’t state enough the size difference. Erik hit some spin kicks to the legs, but Oxx smacked him and hit a wind-up uranage. Chacha hit some Yes Kicks on BRG. Gray tagged in at 2:00 and hit a diving forearm on Brett, who immediately tagged out. Oxx flattened Gray in the corner with a splash. The youngsters hit some quick team moves on BRG.

Oxx got back in and picked up Chacha and hit a gut-wrench suplex for a nearfall at 4:00. Oxx hit a clothesline, but he tagged in BRG rather than going for a pin. BRG hit a top-rope flying axe handle, and he pranced around the ring. Erik hit a running knee on BRG at 6:30, and they were both down. Gray tagged in and he kicked Oxx off the apron, then he hit some clotheslines in the ring on BRG and a Sling Blade for a nearfall. He hit a mid-ring Sliced Bread for a nearfall! Oxx made a blind tag. He grabbed each youngster by their throats and hit a double chokeslam and pinned them both. Fine match; I had actually expected that to be shorter.

Oxx Adams and Brett Ryan Gosselin defeated “Wrench and Resolve” Jake Gray and Erik Chacha at 8:26.

* Footage aired of TJ Crawford losing his cool and causing his team to lose their title match. Love, Doug was irate and shoved him and left.

* We saw new footage of Brian Morris and Steven Stetson laughing and talking about Doug and TJ arguing on the street outside the building.

7. Danny Miles (w/Steven Stetson) vs. TJ Crawford (w/Love, Doug). This is a rematch from their first-ever-singles match on July 10, where TJ won. They traded punches early on. Miles stood behind TJ and hit some crossface blows, and he kept Crawford grounded. He hit a senton at 5:00 and tied up his left leg. TJ hit a stunner for a nearfall. Miles nailed a rolling cannonball, then a gutbuster over his knees for a nearfall. TJ hit a doublestomp to the chest at 8:00 and was fired up. He hit a hard clothesline. They hit stereo crossbody blocks and were both down. Doug hopped on the ring apron and distracted Miles! TJ hit a Blue Thunder Bomb and scored the pin!

TJ Crawford defeated Danny Miles at 9:26.

* TJ Crawford made a challenge… Big Business vs. the Stetson Ranch, four-on-four, at Americanrana! (Is this when TJ finally fully turns heel on his teammates?)

* Footage aired of Marcus Mathers pinning Ray Jaz, but Ray’s foot was on the ropes, and the ref didn’t see it. We heard from Jaz, who wants his rematch!

8. DJ Powers, Joe Ocasio, and Georgio Lawrence vs. Pedro Dones, Mani Ariez, and Eye Black Jack Pasquale. Jack and Lawrence opened, with Pasquale hitting some armdrags and a dropkick. The babyfaces worked over Georgio’s left arm. Powers entered and battled Mani. The heels began working over Ariez. Lawrence hit a stiff kick to the spine at 5:30. Pedro got a hot tag and hit some running shoulder tackles and flying forearms. DJ put Lawrence on his shoulders and did an airplane spin-into-a-Samoan Drop. Ocasio hit a suplex on Pedro at 8:00, and the heels began working over Dones.

Lawrence hit some Yes Kicks to Pedro’s chest. Pedro and Powers traded clotheslines. DJ applied a crossface at 11:30. Pasquale got the hot tag, and he fought Ocasio, knocking him down with a shoulder tackle, then a DVD, and he was fired up. He hit a frogsplash for a nearfall at 13:00. Mani and Powers fought to the floor and to the back! Jack hit a spear on Lawrence and pinned him. Good action. I can’t put into words how much better Jack Pasquale is than all the other Bio Pro rookies in his class; he just gets it.

Pedro Dones, Mani Ariez, and Eye Black Jack Pasquale defeated DJ Powers, Joe Ocasio, and Georgio Lawrence at 14:01.

Final Thoughts: These shows continue to draw well with a wide range of talent; it is the place to be seen and get noticed. Nothing must-see this week, but TJ-Miles quietly had a really good little match there for best of the night. I’ll go with the main event for second, and Marbury-Lawless for third. No new faces tonight, but promoter Drew Cordeiro is doing a great job in spreading out the talent between the shows on Mondays and Thursdays.

I hadn’t heard A-Game’s voice too often but he did a stellar job here in his Wrestling Open debut on commentary. No real complaints. If anything, my complaint is I wanted to see Oxx Adams destroy those shorter guys in an even shorter match. I watched this live; it should be posted on IWTV by Friday morning.