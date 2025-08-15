Former TNA wrestler will make his AEW television debut on Saturday’s Collision

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Former TNA wrestler Ace Austin will make his AEW debut on Saturday’s Collision. Austin’s match with Ricochet was taped on Thursday in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Powell’s POV: The 28-year-old Austin had a good run in TNA. He won the X Division Championship three times, and he and Chris Bey won the TNA Tag Team Titles three times. Here’s hoping that won’t be lost in the shuffle on the crowded AEW roster.
Saturday #AEWCollision
8/7c, TNT + HBO Max
TOMORROW!
Ricochet vs Ace Austin
After being confronted by @KingRicochet + GOA, one of wrestling’s hottest free agents @The_Ace_Austin, aims to make a splash in AEW where the best wrestle!
Ace Austin will debut vs Ricochet,
TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/7xikaCHGwi
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 15, 2025
