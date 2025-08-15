Former TNA wrestler will make his AEW television debut on Saturday’s Collision

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former TNA wrestler Ace Austin will make his AEW debut on Saturday’s Collision. Austin’s match with Ricochet was taped on Thursday in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Powell’s POV: The 28-year-old Austin had a good run in TNA. He won the X Division Championship three times, and he and Chris Bey won the TNA Tag Team Titles three times. Here’s hoping that won’t be lost in the shuffle on the crowded AEW roster.