WWE Crown Jewel polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show

October 11, 2025

WWE Crown Jewel Perth Poll: Grade the overall show

WWE Crown Jewel Perth Poll: Vote for the best match

Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes for the men's Crown Jewel Championship
Tiffany Stratton vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the women's Crown Jewel Championship
Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight
Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane
John Cena vs. AJ Styles
