Murphy’s Blog: TNA Bound For Glory predictions – Trick Williams vs. Mike Santana for the TNA World Championship, The Hardys vs. Team 3D in a tables match for the TNA and NXT Tag Team Titles

CategoriesDON MURPHY MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

TNA presents its annual Bound for Glory event on Sunday evening in Lowell, Massachusetts, at Tsongas Center. For those of you who don’t watch TNA regularly and are interested in checking it out, I think this would be a good jumping-on point if you don’t mind spending $40. The best way I can describe the product is consistent. It’s just a straightforward wrestling show and in some ways, a throwback to the ’80s and ’90s. They have their challenges, as any company does, but they stick to a fairly standard formula and work to deliver based on it. The partnership with NXT has only made it better, as it has expanded the matches they can do, and it gives underutilized talent in NXT a chance to get some experience. Let’s run down the card!

Trick Williams vs. Mike Santana for the TNA World Championship. I was at Slammiversary on Long Island in July. I truly felt that it should have been the night to put the title on Santana in front of his hometown. TNA creative had other plans, and here we are. I don’t think the win will be as impactful as it could have been, but I still think it will be a cool moment, and I look forward to seeing a Santana title run.

Don Predicts: Mike Santana wins the TNA World Championship.

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “Team 3D” Bully Ray and D-Von in a tables match for the TNA Tag Team Titles and the NXT Tag Team Titles. I’m old enough to have lived through their original feud. Let’s face it, these guys are a lot older and are a bit more limited in what they can do. That said, I am sure they are going to try to make this as good as they can by doing things they probably shouldn’t, especially Jeff Hardy. The build was very simple yet effective, though I do think putting the tag titles on the line makes the outcome a little more predictable, as I don’t think Team 3D will be around for more than a one-off.

Don Predicts: Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy retain the TNA and NXT Tag Team Titles.

Leon Slater vs. Je’Von Evans for the X Division Title. I was hoping we’d see AJ Styles face Slater here, but this is going to be a blast. My only concern is the loser’s ability to maintain their credibility. I’m not too concerned, though, as both have taken losses without losing any popularity.

Don Predicts: Leon Slater retains the X Division Title.

Kelani Jordan vs. Indi Hartwell for the Knockouts Championship. This match was pulled together quickly, given Ash by Elegance’s announcement that she was relinquishing the title. Neither wrestler is great in the ring, but they are credible. So, it will be fine for what it is. I don’t see Jordan dropping the title during her first defense.

Don Predicts: Kelani Jordan retains the Knockouts Championship.

Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin for the TNA International Championship. Kazarian is a blast as a heel and has finally found his voice. Maclin has been great in his role as well, so this will be fun. Kazarian is another case where the new champion likely will not drop the title after his first defense.

Don Predicts: Frankie Kazarian retains the TNA International Championship.

Gia Miller vs. Tessa Blanchard. This will be interesting. Despite her personal challenges, Blanchard is one of the best in the game today. I have not seen Gia wrestle, but she has the wholesome babyface quality that fans resonate with. Plus, she’s a solid backstage interviewer.

Don Predicts: Tessa Blanchard defeats Gia Miller.

“The System” Moose, Alisha Edwards, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, and JDC vs. “Order 4” Mustafa Ali, Tasha Steelz, Jason Hotch, John Skyler, and Agent Zero in a Hardcore War. Neither faction really does anything for me, but it should make for a good brawl. I think The System is being used to put over other talent, and it seems that Order 4 is on the way up. After this, Ali needs to go after a singles title, as that’s where he shines.

Don Predicts: Order 4 defeats The System in a Hardcore War.

The 20-person Call Your Shot gauntlet match for a Money in the Bank-style contract for a shot at any championship over the next year (Lei Ying Lee enters first, Mance Warner enters last). It’s hard to pick a winner without knowing all of the participants. I am going to go out on a limb and predict that Santana’s old partner, Ortiz, will return to win the match and eventually go after the title.

Don Predicts: Ortiz wins the Call Your Shot gauntlet match.

“The IInspiration” Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay vs. Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles. I’m ready for these two teams to move on, as it’s been done multiple times. I expect Lee and McKay to retain in this pre-show match, as they just won titles.

Don Predicts: The IInspiration retains the Knockouts Tag Team Titles.

Join Jason Powell for his live review of TNA Bound For Glory. Jason and Jonny Fairplay will team up for a same-night audio review that will be this week’s free Pro Wrestling Boom podcast.