WWE Crown Jewel Perth results: Powell’s review of Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins for the men’s Crown Jewel Championship, Stephanie Vaquer vs. Tiffany Stratton for the women’s Crown Jewel Championship

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Crown Jewel Perth

Perth, Australia, at RAC Arena

Streamed live October 11, 2025, on ESPN Unlimited (Netflix internationally)

Michael Cole opened the show, and called the arrival of Bronson Reed, who was accompanied by Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker. Cole remarked that Seth Rollins was nowhere in sight. The arrivals of WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, AJ Styles, Asuka and Kairi Sane, and finally Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky were also shown… Ripley narrated the opening video called “Can You Hear It?”…

Cole listed the attendance as a sellout of 13,683. Wade Barrett joined Cole on commentary, and Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

Bronson Reed made his entrance with Paul Heyman. The home countryman Reed was cheered. The crowd sang Roman Reigns’ name in European style, and then he made his entrance and was heavily cheered. Pyro shot off for Reigns…

1. Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed (w/Paul Heyman) in an Australian Street Fight. Reigns mounted Reed in a corner of the ring and hit him with ten punches while the fans counted along. Reigns cleared Reed from the ring with a clothesline. Reed went to ringside and hit Reed with an uppercut that sent him over the barricade. Reigns grabbed a bottle from the hydration station and threw it at Reed.

Reigns hopped the barricade and fought with Reed while they walked through the crowd. Reigns found a trash can and hit Reed with it. Reigns found a cricket bat and then threw what Cole said was a rugby ball (Dot Net reader Cam wrote that it was actually an Aussie rules football) at Heyman, who dodged it. Reigns and Reed were back in the ring when Reigns used the cricket bat as a weapon, which sent Reed Back to the floor. Reigns went to ringside, where Reed ran into him and took offensive control briefly, but Reigns worked him over with a kendo stick.

Reigns grabbed the house mic. “Perth, if you want tables, acknowledge me.” An “OTC” chant followed. Reigns pulled a sponsored table out from underneath the ring. Reed hit Reigns from behind and then ran him into the ring steps. A “f— you, Bronson” chant broke out. Reed grabbed the table and slid it back underneath the ring for good heat. Reed grabbed a piece of the ring steps and battered Reigns with it twice before tossing him back inside the ring.

Reed pulled two chairs out from under the ring and slid them into the ring. Reed returned to the ring and hit Reigns with one of the chairs, which he wedged between the ropes in a corner of the ring. Reed picked up the other chair and continued to work over Reigns with it. Reed set up a chair in the ring. Reigns shot up and performed a Samoan Drop onto the chair. Reed came back with a uranage slam onto a stop sign in the middle of the ring, which led to a two count.

Reigns ran Reed into the chair wedged in the corner and hit him with a Superman Punch before covering him for a two count. Reigns went to the corner and let out the war cry, but Reed rolled out of the ring to avoid him. Reigns went to the floor and let out another war cry. Reigns started to run around the ring for a spear.

Bron Breakker hopped the barricade and speared Reigns. Cole said there was nothing the referee could do due to the rules of the match. Breakker hoisted up Reigns and handed him off to Reed, who powerbombed him through the broadcast table.

Jey Uso’s entrance music played, and then he and Jimmy ran out. Once at ringside, the Usos dropped Breakker with a double superkick. They entered the ring and worked over Reed with punches. Jey hit Reed with a corner splash, and then they put him down with a double superkick. Breakker returned to the ring and ate another double superkick.

The Usos hit simultaneous hip attacks on Reed and Breakker, and then hit the 1D on Breakker. The Uso went up top for a double Uso Splash, but Reed shoved Jimmy off the ropes. Breakker shot up, grabbed Jey from the ropes, pressed him over his head, and dropped him onto his knees.

Breakker went to the floor and ran around the ring before spearing Jimmy through the barricade and into the timekeeper’s area. Reed went up top, but Reigns caught him with a Superman Punch. Reigns followed up with another Superman Punch. Reigns let out the war cry. Reigns wanted to go after Reed, but he had to hit Breakker with a Superman Punch to knock him off the apron. Reed hoisted up Reigns, who fought his way free. Reed avoided a charging Jey, who accidentally speared Reigns through a sponsored table that was set up in the corner.

Jey was apologetic. Breakker returned to the ring and speared Jey. Breakker dragged Reigns to a corner of the ring, and then Reed hit Reigns with a Tsunami before covering him for a three count.

Bronson Reed defeated Roman Reigns in roughly 21:00 in a Last Man Standing match.

Heyman acted stunned while celebrating with Reed. Cole said Reed was just the second man to pin Reigns in a one-on-one match in years. Cole called it the biggest win in the career of the “Auszilla.” Cole narrated highlights of the finish while the heels made their exit.

Reigns and the Usos sat up in the ring. Reigns scolded the Usos for helping him, “The whole world thinks I can’t do shit on my own,” Reigns said. Reigns said he told them he had to do it on his own. “This only works one way,” he said. “This only works when we win,” Reigns said. Roman said he loves the Usos, but he didn’t want to see them until Christmas. Reigns slowly left the ring while the Usos could be heard saying they were trying to help. Jey was upset and said, “He always do him.” Jey told Jimmy that he was out and then left him behind in the ring. Jey told Jimmy from the floor that Reigns is always going to do him, and said he was out too. Jey headed to the back by himself…

Powell’s POV: It looks like it will be a sad Thanksgiving for The Bloodline. The match was a solid brawl. Reigns was protected by Breakker’s interference and Jey accidentally spearing him, but I love that Reed got the win. Reigns beating Reed again would have been just another win for Roman, but this gives Reed a nice boost and creates the need for an eventual rematch.

An ad played, and then a video package set up the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship match. Additional ads played… Cole thanked Green Day for the theme song “One Eyed Bastard”…

The gaudy women’s Crown Jewel championship belt was shown on a pedestal set up inside the ring. Stephanie Vaquer made her entrance. Cole recalled Liv Morgan beating Nia Jax to win the Crown Jewel Championship last year. Tiffany Stratton was all smiles and slapped hands with fans on her way to the ring…

2. WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer for the women’s Crown Jewel Championship. Alicia Taylor delivered in-ring introductions for the title match.