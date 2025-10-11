NXT and WWE ID departures

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following wrestlers departed WWE on Friday.

-Wes Lee

-Lance Anoa’i

-Stevie Turner

-Zara Zakher

-Drako Knox

-Jamar Hampton

-BJ Ray

-Jin Tala

-Summer Sorrell

-Haze Jameson

Powell’s POV: Most of the wrestlers were released, although some announced that their contracts expired. Lee is the most notable name of the bunch. His last television match was on July 29, and he’s had only two live event matches since then. Turner had been working as the “Prime Minister” of Evolve and also had a role on NXT television. Credit for reporting some of the names on the list to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com and Cory Hays Bodyslam.net, while some wrestlers announced their departures on social media.

