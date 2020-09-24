NXT UK returns with the Heritage Cup tournament, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw poll results, Stephanie McMahon, Shane Thorne, Sonya Deville, Bison Smith

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network today at 2CT/3ET. Today’s show features Kay Lee Ray vs. Piper Niven for the NXT UK Women’s Championship. Haydn Gleed’s written review of the show will be available on Friday, along with his audio review for Dot Net Members.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a F grade majority vote from 46 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. D finished second with 33 percent of the vote. Using the empty venue curve (as we are for all shows these days), I gave the show a D- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Stephanie McMahon-Levesque is 44.

-Shane Thorne (Shane Veryze) is 35.

-Sonya Deville (Daria Berenato) is 27.

-The late Mark “Bison” Smith was born on September 24, 1973. He died on November 22, 2011 at age 38 due to heart complications.



