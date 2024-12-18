NXT TV preview: The lineup for the Christmas Eve edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Charlie Dempsey vs. Lexis King for the NXT Heritage Cup

-Stephanie Vaquer vs. Cora Jade

-“OTM” Lucien Price and Bronco Nima vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Channing Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino vs. Myles Borne and Tavion Heights in a four-way for a shot at the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Santa Claus appears

Powell's POV: Isn't Santa a little busy on Christmas Eve? Oh, that's right, this show was was taped last night in Lowell, Massachusetts at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium. The show airs Tuesday on The CW at 7CT/8ET.