AEW Dynamite, WWE Raw on Netflix kickoff event, last week’s Dynamite poll results, Dynamite and Collision grades, Steve Austin milestone birthday, Rob Van Dam, Trish Stratus, Anthony Bowens, Lizmark

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite is live tonight from Washington, D.C. at Entertainment & Sports Arena. The show carries the Holiday Bash theme and includes Darby Allin vs. Will Ospreay in a Continental Classic tournament match. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE is holding a Raw on Netflix kickoff event today at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. The event will stream on the WWE YouTube page at 1CT/2ET.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Washington, D.C.. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a B grade in our post show poll from 35 percent of the voters. F finished second with 32 percent of the vote. I gave Dynamite a B grade during the same night audio review.

-I gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a B+ grade. We did not have live coverage on Saturday, so there was not a reader poll. I can probably count on one hand the number of times that I enjoyed Collision more than Dynamite, but that was the case last week.

Birthdays and Notables

-Steve Austin is 60.

-Rob Van Dam (Rob Szatkowski) is 54.

-Trish Stratus (Patricia Stratigeas) is 49.

-Anthony Bowens is 34.

-The late Lizmark (Juan Banos) was born on December 18, 1950. He died at age 64 from respiratory failure on December 16, 2015.