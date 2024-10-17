AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday for Friday’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.

-“Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. “MxM Collection” Mason Madden and Mansoor

-Anna Jay vs. Trish Adora

-Kyle O’Reilly vs. Aaron Solo

-Mark Briscoe vs. The Butcher

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in San Jose, California at SAP Arena. Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s reviews of Rampage are available after the show airs.