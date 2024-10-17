AEW Collision and AEW Battle of the Belts XII taping in Stockton (reports needed), TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Steve “Mongo” McMichael, Leo Nomellini

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW is taping Saturday’s Collision and Battle of the Belts XII special tonight in Stockton, California at Adventist Health Arena. We are looking for reports or basic results from the taping. If you are going to the show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features Mike Bailey vs. Leon Slater for the X Division Title. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a B grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post show poll with 48 percent of the vote. A finished second with 35 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with C as the top grade in our post show poll with 25 percent of the vote. A finished second with 23 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Recent Pro football Hall of Fame inductee Steve “Mongo” McMichael is 67.

-The late Leo Nomellini died on October 17, 2000 at age 76 after suffering a stroke.