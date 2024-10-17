AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Ricochet appears

-“The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum vs. Rush and The Beast Mortos

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Atlantis Jr.

Powell’s POV: Collision will be taped Thursday in Stockton, California at Adventist Health Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET and stick around for my live review of the AEW Battle of the Belts XII special, which airs immediately following Collision. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).