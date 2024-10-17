AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Mark Briscoe vs. Chris Jericho in a Ladder War for the ROH Championship

-Jack Perry and “The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson vs. Daniel Garcia and “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy

Powell’s POV: AEW also announced Swerve Strickland vs. Shelton Benjamin for the October 30 “Fright Night Dynamite” show. Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Salt Lake City, Utah at Maverik Center. Jake Barnett and I are swapping Dynamite and Rampage coverage again next week, so join Jake for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio reviews of Dynamite are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).