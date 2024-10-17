ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.
-ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Lady Frost in a Proving Ground match
-Yuka Sakazaki vs. Viva Van
-“MxM Collection” Mason Madden and Mansoor in action
-Nick Wayne in action
-Angelico and Serpentico in action
