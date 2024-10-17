ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s online show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Lady Frost in a Proving Ground match

-Yuka Sakazaki vs. Viva Van

-“MxM Collection” Mason Madden and Mansoor in action

-Nick Wayne in action

-Angelico and Serpentico in action

