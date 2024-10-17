TNA Impact preview: X Division Title match and more set for tonight’s show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.

-Mike Bailey vs. Leon Slater for the X Division Title

-TNA Champion Nic Nemeth vs. Matt Cardona

-PCO vs. Rhino

-Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace goes face-to-face with Bound For Glory challenger Masha Slamavich

-Mike Santana vs. Brian Myers

-Steve Maclin speaks

Powell’s POV: The Cardona and PCO matches are “pick your poison” matches, meaning they selected opponents for one another. TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays along with my TNA Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).