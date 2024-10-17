TNA Impact preview: X Division Title match and more set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.
-Mike Bailey vs. Leon Slater for the X Division Title
-TNA Champion Nic Nemeth vs. Matt Cardona
-PCO vs. Rhino
-Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace goes face-to-face with Bound For Glory challenger Masha Slamavich
-Mike Santana vs. Brian Myers
-Steve Maclin speaks
Powell’s POV: The Cardona and PCO matches are “pick your poison” matches, meaning they selected opponents for one another. TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays along with my TNA Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment