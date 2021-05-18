What's happening...

AEW’s Frankie Kazarian pays tribute to his late father

May 18, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW wrestler Frankie Kazarian wrote a piece regarding his late father that he shaved via social media.

Powell’s POV: Touching words from Frankie regarding the death of his father Frank. Here’s wishing Frankie and his family the very best during this difficult time.

