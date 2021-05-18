AEW’s Frankie Kazarian pays tribute to his late father

CategoriesAEW News NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW wrestler Frankie Kazarian wrote a piece regarding his late father that he shaved via social media.

If you’ve ever watched and enjoyed any match of mine, please read. This is immensely important to me. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/GVlhG9lraB — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) May 18, 2021

Powell’s POV: Touching words from Frankie regarding the death of his father Frank. Here’s wishing Frankie and his family the very best during this difficult time.