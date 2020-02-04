NWA introduces new theme song for the Powerrr series

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The National Wrestling Alliance announced today that Pantera’s “I’m Broken” is the new theme song for the NWA Powerrr series on YouTube. The song replaces Dokken’s “Into The Fire”, which served as the theme of the first two seasons of Powerrr and was also the name of one of the promotion’s pay-per-view events.

Powell’s POV: I have mixed feelings on this one, as the “Into The Fire” felt like such a good fit for the NWA. That said, I’m a hard rock fan and dig Pantera’s music. “I’m Broken” is definitely a more well known song, but there was a real charm to the obscure Dokken track. Check out a video package below that includes the new theme and last week’s excellent sit-down verbal exchange between Nick Aldis and Marty Scurll. The new edition of NWA Powerrr premieres today at 5:05CT/6:05ET on the NWA’s Youtube Page and includes Thunder Rosa vs. Allysin Kay for the NWA Women’s Championship in a rematch of my favorite match from the NWA Hard Times pay-per-view.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features MLW founder and COO Court Bauer on signing with ICM Partners, the television and streaming landscape for pro wrestling in 2020, the MLW women's division, working with Edge in WWE, not running a show during WrestleMania weekend, partnering with AAA, and much more

