NXT TV preview: NXT North American Championship cage match and The Million Dollar Man set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed in a steel cage match for the NXT North American Championship.

-Zoey Stark vs. Toni Storm.

-“The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase appears in person.

-Pete Dunne will be interviewed by Arash Markazi.

-Prime Target on Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor for the NXT Championship.

Powell's POV: NXT has also announced Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor for the NXT Championship, and the in-ring debut of Franky Monet (f/k/a Taya Valkyrie) for the May 25 edition.