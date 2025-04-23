NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Ricky Saints vs. Lexis King for the NXT North American Championship

-Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Tony D’Angelo and Stacks confrontation

Powell’s POV: NXT will be live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).