AEW Dynamite, WWE Evolve, last week’s AEW TV poll result and grades, John Cena, Tony Atlas, Moose, Dijak, Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, Terry Gordy

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from New Orleans, Louisiana at Lakefront Arena. The show includes Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander in an Owen Hart Foundation women’s tournament semifinal match. AEW will also be taping Collision tonight. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite and Thursday’s AEW Collision in New Orleans. If you are attending this show or another upcoming event and want to help, send a note to dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE Evolve streams on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are typically available on Wednesday night.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite finished with A as the top grade in our post-show poll with 50 percent of the vote. F finished second with 20 percent of the vote from tribal fans. This was a strong episode and I gave it an A- grade.

-I gave last Thursday’s Collision a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-WWE Champion John Cena is 48.

-Tony Atlas is 71.

-Moose (Quinn Ojinnaka) is 41.

-Dijak (Chris Dijak) is 38.

-Britt Baker (Brittany Baker) is 34.

-Jamie Hayter (Paige Wooding) is 30.

-The late Terry Gordy was born on April 23, 1961. He died on July 16, 2001, at age 40 due to a heart attack.