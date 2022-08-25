AEW Dynamite rating and viewership for CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley for the undisputed AEW World Championship

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 1.049 million viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 957,000 viewership total from last week.

Powell’s POV: It’s good to see the show back over one million viewers, particularly when the show featured the big CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley match. Dynamite finished first in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.34 rating, up from last week’s 0.30 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.55 rating on USA Network. The August 25, 2021 edition of Dynamite on TNT delivered 1.172 million viewers and a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic for CM Punk’s first Dynamite appearance (his return aired on AEW Rampage).