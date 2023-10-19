AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Kip Sabian vs. Brother Zay vs. John Silver for a shot at the AEW International Championship at Saturday’s Battle of the Belts

-Rocky Romero vs. Mistico

-Skye Blue vs. Ruby Soho

-Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta in action

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Rosenberg, Texas at Fort Bend Epicenter. The show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available on delay rather than live.