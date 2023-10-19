AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s TNT show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Battle of the Belts VIII television special.

-AEW Trios Champions Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn vs. Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker for the AEW Trios Titles

-Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale for the TBS Title

-Orange Cassidy defends the the AEW International Championship

Powell’s POV: Cassidy will face the winner of the Kip Sabian vs. Brother Zay vs. John Silver three-way match that will air on Friday’s Rampage. Battle of the Belts VIII will be live from Memphis, Tennessee at FedExForum. The one-hour special will air immediately following AEW Collision on Saturdays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. I am out on Saturday night for my gal’s birthday, so Don Murphy’s Collision and Battle of the Belts VIII review will be available on delay. Will Pruett’s exclusive audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Saturday nights or Sunday mornings.