AEW Dynamite preview: Wednesday’s Holiday Bash lineup

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-CM Punk, Sting, and Darby Allin vs. MJF, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler.

-Nyla Rose vs. Ruby Soho in a TNT Title tournament semifinal match.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Adam Cole.

-Malakai Black vs. Griff Garrison.

-Britt Baker and Tony Schiavone host a Christmas party.

Powell's POV: Wednesday's Dynamite will be live from Greensboro, North Carolina at the Greensboro Coliseum. AEW will also tape the Christmas night edition of AEW Rampage in Greensboro.

We are looking for reports from the AEW event in Greensboro. If you are going to this show or another upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com