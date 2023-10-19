AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-MJF vs. Juice Robinson for the Dynamite Diamond Ring

-Rob Van Dam and Hook in tag action

-Tony Khan presents Sting with a gift

Powell’s POV: Sting announced that he will retire at AEW Revolution in March. Robinson won the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale. Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Liacouras Center. Next week’s AEW Rampage will also be taped the same night. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).