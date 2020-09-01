NXT on USA Network, Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, poll results for AEW Dynamite, NXT TV, and WWE Smackdown, Sami Callihan, Dough Williams, Deuce, Mad Dog Vachon, Rocco Rock, Bam Bam Bigelow

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. The show was bumped from its usual Wednesday time slot by the network’s coverage of the NHL Playoffs. NXT is headlined by Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano in a four-way 60-minute Ironman match for the vacant NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available on Wednesday.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. Tonight’s episode is headlined by Eddie Edwards vs. Eric Young for the Impact World Championship. My review will be available immediately following the conclusion the show. My Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review and the Impact Wrestling Hit List will be available on Wednesday.

-The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs tonight on AXS at 10CT/11ET. This week’s show focuses on Tommy Dreamer’s greatest Impact matches.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.

-Friday Night Smackdown on Fox finished with B as the majority grade with 40 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 28 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade (using the empty venue curve for all shows) with the show closing surprise giving it a boost.

-Thursday’s AEW Dynamite produced an B grade from 35 percent of the voters in our post show poll. a finished second with 30 percent. I gave the show a B- grade. The first hour and change was strong, but I wasn’t a big fan of the majority of the second hour.

-Wednesday’s NXT television show scored an A grade from the majority of the voters in our post show poll with 41 percent of the vote. B finished second with each getting 34 percent of the vote. I gave the show another B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Deuce/Sim Snuka is 49.

-Doug Williams is 48.

-Sami Callihan (Sam Johnston) is 33.

-The late Mad Dog Vachon (Joseph Maurice Regis Vachon) was born on September 1, 1929. He died at age 84 on November 21, 2013.

-The late Scott “Bam Bam” Bigelow was born on September 1, 1961. He died of a drug overdose on January 19, 2007 at age 45.

-The late Rocco Rock (Ted Petty) was born on September 1, 1953. He died of a heart attack at age 49 on September 23, 2002.



