ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Komander vs. Metalik

-“Gates of Agony” Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun vs. “The Workhorsemen” JD Drake and Anthony Henry vs. Action Andretti and Darius Martin in a three-way tag team match

-Ethan Page vs. Tony Nese

-Kiera Hogan vs. Allysin Kay

-“The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch in action

-Diamante vs. Billie Starkz

-Josh Woods vs. Pat Buck

-Griff Garrison and Cole Karter in action

Powell’s POV: There were additional matches taped for this episode. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).