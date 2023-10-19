What's happening...

MLW Fusion preview: The lineup for tonight’s MLW Slaughterhouse fallout show

October 19, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion.

-Matt Cardona vs. 1 Called Manders

-Bomaye Fight Club’s Mr. Thomas and J Boujii vs. “The Mane Event” Jay Lyon and Midas Black

-Ichiban vs. Love, Doug

-Tom Lawlor appears on Fusion for the first time in two years

-A visit to MLW Champion Alex Kane’s fight camp

-Salina de la Renta appears

Powell’s POV: MLW Fusion streams Thursdays on FITE.TV and the MLW YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports. My reviews are typically available shortly after the conclusion of the first airing on Thursday. My audio reviews of MLW Fusion are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

